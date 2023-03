1 Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus pandemic was a boon to certain industries, especially the streaming sector. Consumers who were stuck at home turned to video entertainment, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was a huge beneficiary, as its stock soared 148% in 2020. But softer macro conditions and tough comparisons, coupled with a general risk-off sentiment from investors, have punished the business. And as of this writing, shares of Roku are down 87% from their all-time high set in July 2021. Even still, here's why it's a growth stock you might want to consider buying right now . There's no denying that Roku's operations faced a serious slowdown in 2022, with revenue rising 13% year over year, a big decline from 55% growth in 2021. The last three months of last year showed an even sharper slowdown, with sales of $867.1 million essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021. Management cited the weaker macro environment, which not only reduced Roku's hardware sales, but also hurt the ad market. Ad sales in the U.S. fell 12% year over year in the month of December.