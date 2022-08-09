|
09.08.2022 15:19:32
1 Growth Stock Down 93% to Buy Right Now
The stock market is home to the most innovative companies in the world, but it also hosts some of the most embattled corporate stories in history. It's not often those companies turn around to make a comeback, but that's certainly the move action camera company GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) appears to have pulled off.Several market pundits developed concerns in the years following GoPro's 2014 IPO as the company struggled to evolve beyond its one-dimensional camera hardware business, and its stock has fallen 93% from its all-time high as a result. But not only did the company survive its challenges, it's growing again and is now consistently profitable. GoPro just reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and despite tough economic conditions, the company made further positive strides. Here's why investors should consider buying GoPro stock now. Continue reading
