|
08.11.2022 11:10:00
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
It takes resolve to buy a stock that has lost 94% of its value, especially in the case of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO). Its decline began way back in 2014, after it hit its all-time high of $93.85.But there's a unique comeback story emerging.GoPro is shaking up its sales channels for its market-leading action cameras, while also focusing on new, subscription-based revenue streams. The result so far has been consistent profitability, which is gradually reducing the risk of owning GoPro stock and paving the way for future upside. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!