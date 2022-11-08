1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It takes resolve to buy a stock that has lost 94% of its value, especially in the case of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO). Its decline began way back in 2014, after it hit its all-time high of $93.85.But there's a unique comeback story emerging.GoPro is shaking up its sales channels for its market-leading action cameras, while also focusing on new, subscription-based revenue streams. The result so far has been consistent profitability, which is gradually reducing the risk of owning GoPro stock and paving the way for future upside. Continue reading