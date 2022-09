1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street is littered with tales of corporate successes, failures, and blockbuster comebacks. After teetering dangerously close to falling into the second category, action camera company GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is working hard to execute an incredible turnaround. GoPro stock listed publicly in 2014, and quickly printed an all-time high price of $93.85, but it now finds itself trading at just $5.71, a whopping 94% below that level. Investors have routinely shunned the company because of its one-dimensional business model, which was challenged for growth, but that's about to change.GoPro is tapping brand new subscription-based revenue streams with high profit margins, and it's expanding its camera hardware line to reach a larger addressable market. This has turned the tide among Wall Street analysts, with many of them now in the bullish camp. Here's why. Continue reading