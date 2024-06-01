|
01.06.2024 08:55:00
1 Growth Stock Down 95% to Buy Right Now
Ever heard of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN)? No biggie if you haven't. With a market cap of less than $2 billion, it's a stock that doesn't turn many heads.If you're looking for a new growth opportunity, though, don't let the company's small size fool you. This stock's potential upside is still big. It just needs the right nudge. And that nudge might already be in the works.Opendoor is a listing platform for residential real estate. It's in the same vein as Zillow Group and Redfin, but it's not a carbon copy of the two more-trafficked websites. Opendoor is largely a self-service selling and buying marketplace. The company will also buy sellers' homes from them, allowing people to sidestep the usual time and hassle of selling through a traditional real estate agent.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
