1 Growth Stock Down 97% to Buy Right Now

Like bargains? Check out Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Shares of the fitness equipment and related tech company are down an incredible 97% from their early 2021 peak.Yes, this is the same Peloton that just reported a 6% year-over-year slide in its fiscal second-quarter revenue, setting up more losses. Specifically, its Q2 top line of $744 million fell from the year-ago comparison of $793 million, leading to a loss of $195 million. That loss is smaller than the year-ago comparison.Guidance for the fiscal third quarter now underway, however, is disappointing. The company only anticipates revenue of between $700 million and $725 million versus analysts' consensus estimates of almost $754 million. With its ongoing existence now increasingly in question, the quarterly report and outlook shaved off more than 20% of Peloton stock's value on Thursday of last week alone.