1 Growth Stock Down Over 60% to Buy Right Now

The global education technology industry topped $106 billion in value during 2021, and that's expected to more than triple to $377 billion by 2028. As technology continues to advance, more learning will shift online, making education far more accessible, especially in countries that are typically underserved.Language education is a subset of the industry, and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has taken a leadership position in what it estimates is a $60 billion opportunity. But the company is looking to apply its innovative approach to learning to other subjects like literacy and math, setting up a major potential phase of new growth. Duolingo just reported its full-year 2021 earnings, and it revealed strong results across most key metrics. Yet over the last few months, its stock has declined over 60% from its all-time high amid the broader tech sell-off. Here's why it's time for investors to consider jumping in.