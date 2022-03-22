|
22.03.2022 12:00:00
1 Growth Stock Down Over 90% to Buy Right Now
A stock that loses over 90% of its value is inherently risky. In fact, a fall of that magnitude would usually indicate the company is likely to fail, and that's a fate very few operators can reverse. But action camera leader GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is beating the odds to rise from the ashes with renewed optimism, thanks to innovative revenue streams that are turning the company's fortunes around. After listing publicly in 2014, GoPro stock hit an all-time high of $93.85 but has steadily declined to the roughly $8 price it trades at today. Here's why now is the time to add it to your portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
