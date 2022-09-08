|
08.09.2022 11:55:00
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest investment firm dazzled Wall Street with triple-digit returns for many of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020, but many of those gains have since evaporated. The stock price of her flagship ARK Innovation ETF has plunged 74% from its high, as many growth stocks have sold off sharply in response to the uncertain macroeconomic environment.That said, investors can still learn a lot from ARK Invest's CEO. Wood brings a long-term mindset to an industry that is often preoccupied with short-term performance. Rather than setting one-year price targets, like most analysts, Wood focuses on a five-year horizon, and she has never shied away from a bold call.For instance, ARK has a 2026 price target of $1,500 on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock. That represents a 1,828% upside from its 52-week low and a 1,764% upside from its current share price. Does Wood's bullish attitude about the long-term potential of Zoom suggest is it time to buy this growth stock?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!