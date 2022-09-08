1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest investment firm dazzled Wall Street with triple-digit returns for many of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020, but many of those gains have since evaporated. The stock price of her flagship ARK Innovation ETF has plunged 74% from its high, as many growth stocks have sold off sharply in response to the uncertain macroeconomic environment.That said, investors can still learn a lot from ARK Invest's CEO. Wood brings a long-term mindset to an industry that is often preoccupied with short-term performance. Rather than setting one-year price targets, like most analysts, Wood focuses on a five-year horizon, and she has never shied away from a bold call.For instance, ARK has a 2026 price target of $1,500 on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock. That represents a 1,828% upside from its 52-week low and a 1,764% upside from its current share price. Does Wood's bullish attitude about the long-term potential of Zoom suggest is it time to buy this growth stock?