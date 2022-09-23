1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We're all consumers of semiconductors, whether we're aware of it or not. They broadly include the advanced computer chips that power the most popular everyday electronics, from smartphones to electric vehicles to smart refrigerators -- and especially the data centers that host most of our experiences on the internet.The chip sector is growing rapidly, and it could surpass $1.5 trillion in annual value as soon as 2030, so investors might do well to buy some long-term exposure for their portfolios. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is one way to do that. The company is a global leader in the semiconductor industry, and it's also a pioneer of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Its share price hit a 52-week low of $126.17 in September, and one Wall Street investment firm thinks it could soar to $310 within the next 12 to 18 months. It has already recovered modestly to $135.16 as of this writing, but that still leaves plenty of room to the upside for investors who buy today. Continue reading