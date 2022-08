1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no way to sugarcoat it -- the stock market has been crushed this year. The widely followed tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has spent most of the year in bear market territory, and at one point, its losses for 2022 exceeded 30%. But investors should maintain a focus on the long term because history suggests the market always recovers given enough time, broadly speaking. For that reason, it might be worth putting some money to work while stocks are beaten down, and Wall Street might offer some clues about where to look for bargains.Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is a new-age insurance company driven by artificial intelligence. Its stock hit a 52-week low of $15.99 in May, and one Wall Street analyst firm thinks it could rise to $40 over the next 12 to 18 months. The stock has already recovered to about $24.40, but there's still plenty of room for gains if that prediction comes true.Continue reading