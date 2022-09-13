1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market in the technology sector has been brutal this year, with many individual stocks declining by 50% or more as soaring inflation hits the pocket of the consumer. The sell-off has been largely indiscriminate as investors expected the financial results of the tech industry to take a hit across the board.But that hasn't been the case. In a few unique cases, companies have maintained their strong growth rates from 2021, especially those in the software space that sell their technology to other businesses rather than consumers. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of them, with sales soaring in the first half of 2022. Its stock hit a 52-week low of $81.12 in June, and one Wall Street investment bank predicts it could soar to $214 within the next 12 to 18 months. It has already recovered to $103.84 as of this writing, but that still leaves plenty of room to the upside for investors who buy it now.