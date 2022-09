1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is historically one of the best vessels investors can use to generate long-term wealth, but this year hasn't been easy. The Nasdaq -100 index, which is often seen as a tech sector benchmark, has declined 26% so far in 2022.Navigating down markets can be tricky, but they're also the best time to put money to work, because a recovery to new highs always follows over time, broadly speaking. When it comes to finding a quality bargain, it can help to watch what professional investors on Wall Street are recommending. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the largest producers of semiconductors in the world. Its stock hit a 52-week low of $71.60 in July, and one Wall Street firm thinks it could soar to $200 over the next 12 to 18 months. The stock has already rebounded to about $80 per share, but that still leaves plenty of upside potential for investors who buy now.