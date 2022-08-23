|
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Wall Street doesn't always get things right. In fact, so far in 2022, many top investment banks and analyst firms have feverishly trimmed their previous price targets on some of the most popular technology stocks as soaring inflation pours water on their growth expectations. High inflation has triggered rising interest rates, which curbs the spending power of consumers and squeezes the financial results of the corporate sector. But one company, in particular, is bucking the trend. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) more than doubled its sales during fiscal 2022 (ended June 30), and it attracted a record-high number of customers. Bill.com stock hit a 52-week low of $89.87 in May, but one Wall Street analyst firm is betting it will be worth $300 over the next 12 to 18 months. The stock has already bounced to $174.29 as of this writing, but that implies there's still plenty of upside left for investors who jump aboard the train now. Continue reading
