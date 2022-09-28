1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional economy, but innovation always tends to shine in difficult circumstances. As such, the digital transformation of our everyday lives was accelerated during 2020 and 2021, and many of those changes have persisted even though life has mostly returned to normal. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a triple threat when it comes to the digital economy, operating in e-commerce, gaming, and financial technology. The company is based in Singapore, and it's focused on serving the booming Southeast Asia region. It generated record financial results during the height of the pandemic, but it has since been swept up in the broader sell-off in the tech sector.Sea Limited's stock price is hovering near its 52-week low of $52.38, but one Wall Street investment bank thinks it could soar to $190 over the next 12 to 18 months. If it gets there, it will represent a gain of 252% from that low point. Here's why investors should consider buying the stock now. Continue reading