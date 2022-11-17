1 Growth Stock Set to Win Big in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nov. 15 was an action-packed day, to say the least. A tragic missile strike in Poland and a softer-than-anticipated Producer Price Index (PPI) print were certainly signal events, but investors shouldn't dismiss the Form 8-K release that prompted a 12% jump in UiPath (NYSE: PATH) stock.Will automation-bot software specialist UiPath's path to the upside continue into 2023? Beyond the recent cooling of inflation, company-specific details in the SEC filing suggest that UiPath stock could reclaim its growth-stock status in 2023.Like so many other technology businesses this year, UiPath has been compelled to cope with inflation by reducing its headcount. This won't likely be a morale booster, but a human capital trim-down may be a necessary evil as UiPath wends its way through a challenging economy.Continue reading