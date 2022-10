1 Growth Stock That Could Help You Retire With a $1 Million Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retiring with $1 million is a good target for many investors. With that amount of savings built up, investors can dip into that to help fund their lifestyles while also generating some decent dividend income. For example, if you invested $1 million across stocks paying 5% yields, that would result in $50,000 in recurring annual income. Getting to $1 million can be a challenge, but one stock that can help get you there is UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). Year to date, its shares are up 8% while the S&P 500 has declined by 20%. Here's why the stock can make an excellent pillar to build your portfolio around and a key part of your retirement plan.Although inflation is hampering many businesses, UnitedHealth isn't one of them.Continue reading