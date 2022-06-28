Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
28.06.2022 14:06:00
1 Growth Stock That Could Protect Your Portfolio in the Next Recession
According to a Pricewaterhouse Coopers survey of top CEOs around the world, 48% ranked cyber risks as the No. 1 threat to the growth of their businesses. In the financial services sector specifically, that number was 59%. In both cases, cyber risk was the top-ranked concern in a list that also included climate change and health risks. Furthermore, top Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley recently asked 100 chief investment officers which costs they are least likely to cut in the event of a worsening economy, and cybersecurity topped that list, too. As interest rates climb higher, the chance of an economic slowdown in the U.S. will also continue to rise. For investors trying to navigate the tricky conditions in the stock market, the cybersecurity space might be one of the best places to find shelter. Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) is the industry's leading vulnerability management company, and here's why it's a buy right now.Continue reading
