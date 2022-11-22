|
1 Growth Stock That's Down 10% to Buy Right Now
When most investors are asked to identify growth stocks, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) probably isn't a name that first pops into their heads. That's actually good news for investors who think outside the box, looking for hidden stock gems. This "boring food maker" has some impressive bona fides when it comes to stock performance.Let's take a look at why, with its shares down by about 10%, now is a good time to add Hormel to your list of potential growth stocks.Hormel has increased its dividend annually for an incredible 56 consecutive years, earning it the elite status of Dividend King. That record is something the company can be proud of, and something investors tend to find attractive. The thing is, streaks like that don't happen by accident.Continue reading
