|
26.05.2022 11:41:00
1 Growth Stock That's Down 46% This Year to Buy Now
To say this has been a difficult year in the stock market would be an enormous understatement. The pain has been particularly acute for those of us who invest in businesses while they're still in their high-growth phases. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen by 26% in 2022.High inflation and the actions being taken by the Federal Reserve to curb it are starting to take a heavy toll. For example, companies are rapidly cutting back on advertising -- as evidenced by Snap's recent walk back from the guidance it just provided in April.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!