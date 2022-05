1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has pulled back nearly 53% from its all-time high. This sell-off in the stock, however, creates a great long-term opportunity for investors who are optimistic about the digital advertising space.The Trade Desk continues to make progress expanding into its addressable market. There are concerns about the business, but I think it's a risk worth taking for the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading