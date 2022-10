1 Growth Stock to Buy Now, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The COVID-19 pandemic decimated swathes of the U.S. economy, particularly during 2020 and the early stages of 2021 when government-mandated social-distancing efforts were at their most intense. With so many people under lockdown orders and working from home, there was much less need for mobility services from the likes of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), for example.The number of customers regularly using Uber's platform halved within just six months, its gross bookings plunged, and investors were uncertain how long a recovery would take -- or if one would happen at all. But now , with social conditions almost entirely back to normal, Uber is posting record numbers.Uber's stock price is still down 56% from its all-time high, but Wall Street is incredibly bullish about it, which indicates this could be a major buying opportunity. Of the 45 analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal, 36 of them -- 80% -- have given Uber their highest-possible buy ratings.