12.05.2023 14:55:00
1 Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock is still in growth mode, even compared to big demand spikes in 2022. The beverage giant is setting new earnings records, too, with help from rising prices and successful product launches in niches like still waters and energy drinks.These wins have helped push shares back near all-time highs, setting Coke's stock apart from peers like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). But growth-stock investors might still find a lot to like about this company today. Let's look at a few standout reasons why Coke stock is an attractive buy right now.Through its dozens of drink brands, Coke is responsible for roughly 2.2 billion beverage sales each day, or about 3% of all drinks consumed around the world. That level of dominance is rare to find in any part of the stock market and translates into excellent returns for shareholders.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
