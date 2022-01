1 Growth Stock With 122% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The total value of the U.S. real estate market is in the vicinity of $40 trillion right now, with a growth rate of 19% over the last 12 months, according to the most recent Case-Shiller National Index data for October 2021. It's understandable that investors would want exposure to such a large, booming market, and real estate brokerage stock Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) might be a great way to get it. The company is building scale and reducing fees for its customers, and its growth rate is soaring.The company's stock trades at $28.73 right now, but the consensus price target on Wall Street indicates significant potential upside from here. Here's why.