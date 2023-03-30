1 Growth Stock With 741% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have plunged 91% in the past year as the company has struggled to make its mark in the coronavirus vaccine market. Novavax's lack of success in this space is even more troubling, considering global COVID-19 vaccine sales will drop substantially starting this year, so even the leaders in the field have struggled of late.But has Novavax's sell-off gone too far? One would think so looking at Wall Street's projections for the biotech. The company's average price target of $50.80, per data from Yahoo! Finance, represents a monster upside of 741% over its share price of $6.04 as of this writing. While it seems highly unlikely that Novavax will soar by that much anytime soon, perhaps the broader question is whether there's a substantial upside ahead for the company.Let's look into Novavax's business and find out. Continue reading