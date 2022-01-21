|
21.01.2022 14:50:00
1 Growth Stock With 75% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street
Near the end of 2021, a broad downturn hit the tech sector and nearly every stock that is focused on technology, data, and artificial intelligence. The NASDAQ-focused Invesco QQQ Trust is down 10% from its all-time high as of this writing, and many high-growth tech stocks have recorded far steeper declines. However, Wall Street analysts have initiated coverage of some of these stocks during the market correction, calling out the opportunity for significant upside.One stock in particular is Planet Labs (NYSE: PL). The company began trading publicly in Dec. 2021 following an SPAC transaction, yet it already has seven analysts covering the stock, many of which have aggressive growth projections for the business. Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak initiated coverage on the stock with a price target representing 75% upside from current levels. This figure represents just one analyst's opinion, so that projection isn't the end-all, be-all for your investment decision. However, it does warrant a closer look at Planet Labs given its growth potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!