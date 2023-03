1 Growth Stock With 88% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret there is some uncertainty about the economy at the moment, with surging inflation and rising interest rates pressuring consumer spending and forcing companies to manage costs more carefully. But even with that uncertainty at the moment, there's one expense the corporate world is reluctant to slash.Investment bank Morgan Stanley surveyed 100 leading chief information officers (CIOs) in mid-2022, and these IT managers indicated that cybersecurity was the least likely expense they'd trim even in the event of a recession. In a similar vein, when asked about the areas where they'd be investing more money, cybersecurity ranked second only behind cloud computing. That was backed up by more recent data from consulting specialist PwC, which asked 4,410 corporate executives how they planned to navigate growing geopolitical risks around the world in 2023. The top response was to ramp up investment in cybersecurity. Continue reading