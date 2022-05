1 Growth Stock With Monster Upside of 250% (or More), According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is 29% off its high, and many individual stocks have fallen much further. But some analysts on Wall Street think the selling has gone too far where Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) is concerned.For instance, Barry Oxford of Colliers has a price target of $8 on Latch, which implies 250% upside in the next 12 months. Even more bullish, Tom White of DA Davidson has set a price target of $11.50 on the stock, implying over 400% upside.Clearly, these analysts see something they like, but before you add Latch to your own portfolio, let's take a closer look at the company.Continue reading