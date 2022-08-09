1 Growth Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Analysts are watching tech stocks like a hawk this earnings season. As a recession looks more likely and inflation remains high, investors believe businesses could pull back their spending. One way to do that is by cutting out specific software products or services.Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), however, saw almost none of that in the second quarter. Demand for its data-streaming products remained resilient, signaling that the company provides mission-critical products. Shares popped after the impressive second-quarter report -- released on Aug. 3 -- but the stock is still down over 64% from its all-time high. At this price, you might want to consider buying this stock before it climbs higher over the coming years. Confluent is on a mission to set data in motion for its customers, and it does so by helping businesses analyze data in real time rather than in daily, weekly, or even monthly batches. Many companies can benefit from the immediate insight into their operations, and traditional batch processing doesn't allow them to do that. Confluent can help businesses stream data at scale with either a fully managed, cloud-native solution or as a self-managed software platform.Continue reading