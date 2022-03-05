1 Healthcare Stock That Could Fly Higher After a Strong Q4

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pharmaceutical business can be challenging for companies and investors as money is poured into developing drugs that may or may not achieve U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or international approval to market and sell.Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) approaches investing in pharmaceuticals differently. It doesn't market or sell any of the drugs that generate the company's revenue -- and have helped its stock soar 108% from its pandemic low in March 2020. That run-up in stock price may just be the start of something even bigger for investors.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading