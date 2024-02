1 Hidden Catalyst That Could Ignite Rivian Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is a young automaker in the midst of a slowdown in EV growth in the U.S. market. Because of that, investor focus on the company's production, deliveries, and cash burn has been magnified -- and rightfully so.Each of those metrics could cause big swings in the stock price depending on fluctuations in the numbers. But with the focus on those metrics, investors have overlooked a potential catalyst for the company that could register in the first quarter.Many investors have simply forgotten about Rivian's deal with Amazon that was set for 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2030. In fact, not only was it nearly forgotten as a potential catalyst, it was even viewed negatively last year when Amazon's first order checked in at 10,000 -- on the low end of annual guidance between the two companies. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel