:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
18.01.2026 17:23:00
1 Hidden Reason Alphabet May Be a Brilliant Stock to Buy in 2026
Public companies can invest their capital in other businesses. One of the most famous examples of this is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which the legendary Warren Buffett formerly ran. He built that massive conglomerate by buying dozens of entire businesses and taking smaller stakes in others, then used the cash flows to keep on growing.A less famous example of this strategy is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which has made several large investments in other businesses. Most of Alphabet's investment portfolio doesn't warrant much attention relative to its primary operations. Still, it made one investment a few years back that could officially net it tens of billions of dollars soon.I think it's a great reason to buy Alphabet stock now, as the company it bought a stake in could be going public this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
