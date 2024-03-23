|
23.03.2024 13:10:00
1 Hidden Trend Has Dominated the Stock Market but Can't Last Forever. Here's How You Can Keep Your Portfolio Safe.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are enjoying bull markets, but investors shouldn't get caught sleeping. The recent gains have come in a somewhat unusual way and could have major ramifications for performance over the next year or two. Consider this trend and its implications, and make sure your investment allocation makes sense in that context.The S&P 500's performance is often considered synonymous with the overall stock market's performance. Other major indexes, such as the Dow Jones Industrial, provide a slightly different view based on sector and industry.If these indexes are all up, it's generally fair to assume that the market, as a whole, would be doing well. Some stocks will struggle during any long periods, but gains elsewhere will more than offset those losses when indexes rise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!