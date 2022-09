1 High-Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 46% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year it seems like shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) just can't catch a break. In August, the digital advertising company announced second-quarter earnings results that made the stock market cheer, but the enthusiasm didn't last.Now, shares of The Trade Desk are down more than 20% from their summer peak and 46% from the all-time high they reached last year.The Trade Desk stock may be down, but winds of change are blowing its underlying business in the right direction. Here's why you can confidently buy this stock now and hold it for the long run.Continue reading