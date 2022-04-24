|
24.04.2022 14:40:00
1 High-Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 50% to Buy Now
You only need two things to make money in the stock market: time and a portfolio of high-quality stocks. To be clear, that doesn't mean you need to be right every time you buy a stock. It just means you need to research what you're buying before you invest. Look for businesses that have durable competitive advantages and big market opportunities.Personally, once I've identified a stock I want to buy, I rank it as either gold, silver, or bronze based on my conviction. I tend to allocate a little less capital to my low-conviction ideas and a little more to my high-conviction ideas. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) falls into the high-conviction category, and with the stock trading 52% below its high, you can buy a few shares on sale right now.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
