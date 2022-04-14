|
14.04.2022 14:11:00
1 High-Conviction Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Deutsche Bank recently became the first major bank to forecast a U.S. recession in late 2023, though its Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti did note that timing a downturn is very difficult. But let's pretend Deutsche Bank is right on the money. Should you sell your portfolio now and buy it back later? The answer is no. You still don't have enough information. Let me explain why.If you had invested $10,000 in the S&P 500 at the beginning of 2002, your net worth would have grown 517% to $61,685 by the end of 2021, according to JPMorgan. But if you had missed the 10 best days during that time period -- seven of which occurred during the Great Recession -- your portfolio would have grown just 183% to $28,260. In other words, even if you had a crystal ball that could tell exactly when the next downturn would start, you would almost certainly miss some of the market's best days, and your total returns would suffer. With that in mind, a buy and hold strategy makes more sense, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of my highest-conviction growth stocks to buy now. Here's why.Continue reading
