1 High-Yield ETF Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $50,000 In Annual Dividend Income

Building a portfolio of dividend stocks that can replace all or some of your paycheck is a big goal for many retirement savers.There are several benefits to living exclusively off the dividends your stocks pay. You'll likely receive a steadily increasing paycheck every year, and you'll probably never have to sell your shares. That could let you leave a lot of money to your heirs. What's more, it can be incredibly tax-efficient.Building a portfolio that pays you $50,000 in annual dividends doesn't have to be complicated. You don't need to constantly buy and sell stocks or invest exclusively in risky, high-yield dividend stocks. You can build a stream of dividends exceeding $50,000 per year just by consistently investing $400 per month in a single ETF: the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD).