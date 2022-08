1 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but this real estate investment trust could be an excellent investment opportunity. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses why he owns EPR in his retirement portfolio, and what he's watching going forward. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of August 18, 2022. The video was published on August 19, 2022.Continue reading