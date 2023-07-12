|
12.07.2023 11:10:00
1 Hot AI Stock That Could Join Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club -- and Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) has helped Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) become a $1 trillion company. It's become clear that the chipmaker is going to play a critical role in the growth of this technology with its powerful graphics cards, which are used to help train large AI models.The surging demand for Nvidia's graphics cards explains why the company delivered terrific revenue guidance of $11 billion for the current quarter, which would translate into a 53% sequential jump. The year-over-year growth is going to be even more handsome at 64%. Such solid numbers sent shares of Nvidia up 190% in 2023, which explains why it is trading at a whopping 41 times sales and 220 times trailing earnings.However, there is another chipmaker that's trading at an extremely attractive valuation and could join Nvidia in the $1 trillion club thanks to AI: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC. Let's see why that may be the case.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!