10.04.2023 11:48:00
1 Hot AMD and Intel Competitor Up Nearly 40% on 2023 -- Is the Stock a Buy?
Shares of small chip designer Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) have been on an absolute tear the past five years. The stock is up well over 1,400% since the beginning of 2018 -- including a nearly 40% jump so far in 2023. I'm wallowing in self-pity, because I've been eyeing the stock all along and keep talking myself out of buying. Lattice isn't exactly a household name, but it's been around for decades and competes in an important chip type that AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) work on, both by acquisition. Lattice keeps putting up strong growth and has a new pipeline of products in the works. Is it finally time to buy? Lattice is one of the original developers of field programmable gate arrays (FGPAs) along with Xilinx (part of AMD since early 2022) and Altera (acquired by Intel in 2015). In fact, though its revenue pales in comparison with those of its peers, Lattice CEO James Anderson has said the company is the leader in this chip type as far as sheer volume of FPGAs sold goes. Lattice sells a high volume of low-power FPGAs historically used in small applications ranging from communications infrastructure to automotive and consumer electronics to factory equipment. Continue reading
