|
21.09.2023 11:31:00
1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy on the Dip
Wall Street is highly pessimistic about the footwear industry today. Most of the biggest players you'd associate with the niche, including Nike (NYSE: NKE), are underperforming the market by a wide margin. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) has lost over 52% of its value this year, too, as investors worry about its shrinking sales and declining profit margin.Yet there's another industry competitor that's posting much stronger results. This company recently raised its sales and earnings outlook, in fact, following a solid second quarter. But the stock is down nearly 19% this year while the S&P 500 has increased by 15%. Let's take a closer look at Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and see why investors might want to take advantage of this valuation dip.Crocs gave investors a lot to celebrate in its most recent earnings update. Sales crossed $1 billion in Q2, rising 12% year over year after adjusting for currency exchange rate swings. This boost reflected market share gains for both its core Crocs brand and the newly integrated Hey Dude franchise. Growth was especially strong for both segments in the direct-to-consumer business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|28,76
|-3,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.