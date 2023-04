1 Hot Nasdaq Stock That Could Soar 70%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductor stocks have regained their mojo in 2023. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has gained close to 23% this year. And that has rubbed off positively on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), whose chips are deployed in multiple markets ranging from smartphones to automotive to the Internet of Things (IoT).Skyworks stock is up roughly 20% in 2023. This rally may seem a tad surprising, given the challenging smartphone market, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of its revenue. The chipmaker's revenue is expected to drop 9% in the current fiscal year to roughly $5 billion, while earnings could shrink to $9.37 per share from $11.24 per share in the year-ago period. Still, analysts expect solid gains from this semiconductor company, which got 58% of its revenue from selling chips to Apple last fiscal year.Let's see why gains for Skyworks' stock may lie ahead.