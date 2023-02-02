|
1 Hot Nasdaq Stock Warren Buffett Should Buy in 2023
The Nasdaq Composite is off to a solid start this year, with the index gaining nearly 13% so far as investors have cheered the cooling inflation and the potential arrival of a bull market in 2023.History suggests that the Nasdaq could have a terrific year following 2022's woeful performance. As such, it won't be surprising to see the likes of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) soar higher on the back of improving stock market sentiment and healthy growth in the top and bottom lines. Shares of the Dutch semiconductor giant are already up 20% in 2023, and the company's latest results indicate that its rally could be here to stay.That's why investors -- even Warren Buffett -- may want to buy ASML stock before it is too late. Buffett jumped into the semiconductor industry last year with a $4 billion stake in Taiwan-based foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, popularly known as TSMC. The stock has been in red-hot form in recent months, gaining nearly 25% in 2023 itself. ASML stock could also turn in such an impressive performance as it is a key supplier of equipment to chipmakers, including TSMC. Let's look at the reasons why Buffett -- and you -- should consider buying ASML before it is too late.Continue reading
