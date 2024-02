1 Hot Stock for 2024 With a Potential Nvidia AI Partnership

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) -- a leader in semiconductor and computing system design software -- has been booming. Shares are up nearly 60% in the last 12 months, including a more than 12% increase so far in 2024. Its latest foray is with some help from artificial intelligence (AI).In early February, Cadence announced a new supercomputer system called Millennium M1 that it says is powered by graphics processing units (GPUs) "from leading providers" -- which could certainly mean Nvidia , the de facto leader in GPU systems and a longtime Cadence collaborator. Cadence's announcement is part of a broader trend in chip design, and AI (really, just think "accelerated computing" when you see those two letters) is driving the growth. Can Cadence continue its hot streak?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel