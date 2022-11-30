|
30.11.2022 16:45:00
1 Huge Reason to Love Unilever Stock
Unilever (NYSE: UL) stock is down more than 20% from its peak levels in 2019 and is still off by more than 8% so far in 2022, even after a big price rebound in recent weeks. There are valid reasons to be worried about the company's near-term performance given it is in the middle of a corporate overhaul. However, there's still a key reason to remain positive about Unilever's longer-term prospects.With that in mind, here's why long-term investors should remain optimistic about Unilever.Unilever has been revamping its business for a number of years at this point, including switching from an unusual dual listing structure to a single listing. It finalized that effort in 2020 under then-new CEO Alan Jope. Since that point, the company has tried (and failed) to acquire GlaxoSmithKlein's consumer healthcare segment, added an activist investor to its board (Nelson Peltz), and adjusted its business structure to increase the speed of decision making, among other things.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!