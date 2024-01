1 Hydrogen Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid

The hydrogen business has long been of interest to investors because it has the potential to provide everything from fuel to vehicles to power to the electric grid. But it's been hard to build a sustainable business on hydrogen's potential.Despite a slow start, there are starting to be some sizable projects built to expand hydrogen usage, and investors interested in this disruptive technology should take notice. Leaders in the industry include Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), but there's only one of these companies I would buy today.There's beginning to be a real business in the hydrogen industry, but not all companies are created equal. Technology is a big differentiator, with Bloom Energy using a solid oxide fuel cell that runs hot but is far more efficient than the proton exchange membrane technology that Plug and Ballard use. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel