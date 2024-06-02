|
02.06.2024 09:30:00
1 Important Growth Trend Nvidia Investors May Have Missed in the Latest Quarterly Report
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered an outstanding set of results once again for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (for the three months ended April 28) on May 22. Not surprisingly, the company's data center segment was the star of the show.The huge demand for Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) chips led to a stunning 427% year-over-year jump in its data center revenue last quarter to $22.6 billion, accounting for 87% of its top line. This segment was the driving force behind the eye-popping surge in Nvidia stock in the past year and a half, and it could continue to be a big money spinner for the company thanks to the fast-growing addressable opportunity within AI chips.However, there is another segment where Nvidia is seeing benefits related to AI adoption. Let's take a closer look at that business and why it could become a big deal for the company in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
