NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
06.02.2026 00:15:00
1 Important Number Nvidia Investors Should Watch on Feb. 25 -- and Nobody Is Talking About It
Over the last few years, artificial intelligence (AI) companies have been major drivers of overall stock market returns thanks to their incredible revenue and earnings growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has led the charge with an 11-fold increase in its stock since the start of 2023 alone.Nvidia continues to experience astronomical demand for its industry-leading graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which are the primary chips used in AI development. On Feb. 25, investors will get a fresh sales update when the company reports its operating results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 25). The report could dictate the direction of its stock, which is currently trading 10% below its all-time high. While most investors will rightly focus on the company's revenue and earnings, I think there is another key number to watch when Feb. 25 rolls around, and it often gets overlooked.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
06.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Handel in New York: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)