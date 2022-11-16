1 Important Reason Take-Two Is My Favorite Video Game Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I have found it's usually better to invest in a great company with average leadership than to invest alongside an exceptional CEO overseeing an average business. But in the case of video game producer Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), you can benefit from the best of both worlds.A $1,000 investment in Take-Two stock at the end of Jan. 2011, right after CEO Strauss Zelnick took over, would be worth over $8,000 today. Before the recent sell-off in this year's on-and-off bear market, Take-Two had significantly outperformed industry peers, in addition to the S&P 500.Data by YCharts.Continue reading