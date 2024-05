1 Impressive Stat That Highlights Just How Far Palantir's Business Has Come in a Decade

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in 2020, and it has come a long way in growing its business and improving its financials. The data analytics company has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) to launch a platform, AIP, which promises to open up even more growth opportunities for its business in the long run.The company is now profitable, and it's often among the more popular AI and tech stocks for retail investors to buy. Under CEO Alex Karp, the business has continued to grow at an impressive rate. And there's one stat from the most recent letter to shareholders which caught my attention, and which highlights just how well company has grown in 10 years.In his quarterly letter to shareholders, Karp summed up just how impressively the business has grown over the past decade. "We now earn more profit in a single quarter than the amount of revenue we generated in an entire year a little more than a decade ago."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel